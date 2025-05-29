Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nepal govt announces budget of nearly Rs 2,000 billion for 2025-26

Nepal govt announces budget of nearly Rs 2,000 billion for 2025-26

For the social security allowance, the government has allocated NPR 109 billion in the budget, which will take effect from mid-July

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
May 29 2025

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel on Thursday unveiled a budget of approximately NPR 1,964 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.

Paudel allocated NPR 730 million in subsidised loans to support startups in the budget, which was presented during the joint session of the Parliament. The loan scheme will be offered at a concessional interest rate of just 3 per cent and is aimed at encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship, particularly among the Gen-Z people (those born between 1997 and 2012).

For the social security allowance, the government has allocated NPR 109 billion in the budget, which will take effect from mid-July. Similarly, NPR 10 billion has been set aside for health insurance.

 

Additionally, to attract international students, free visas will be offered as part of a scheme outlined in the budget to foreign students wishing to pursue higher studies in Nepal.

First Published: May 29 2025

