Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DRDO develops country's lightest bulletproof jacket for level 6 threat

This jacket is based on a new design approach where novel material along with new processes has been used, the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said

DRDO

This is the first of its kind in monolithic ceramic which can stop 6 7.62x54 API bullets, says DRDO (Photo posted on X by @DRDO_India)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed the lightest bulletproof jacket in the country for protection against the highest threat level 6, an official statement said on Tuesday.
This jacket is based on a new design approach where novel material along with new processes has been used, the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"DRDO's Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur has successfully developed the lightest bulletproof jacket in the country for protection against 7.62 x 54 R API (level 6 of BIS 17051) ammunition. Recently, this bulletproof jacket was successfully tested at TBRL, Chandigarh as per BIS 17051-2018," it said.
The front hard armour panel (HAP) of this jacket "defeats multiple hits (six shots) of 7.62x54 R API (sniper rounds) in both ICW (in-conjunction with) and standalone design", the statement said.
The ergonomically designed front HAP is made of a monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing which enhances wearability and comfort during an operation.
"The areal density of ICW hard armour panel (HAP) and standalone HAP is less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2 respectively," the statement said.
The Department of Defence R&D secretary and DRDO chairman has congratulated DMSRDE for the successful development of this bulletproof jacket, it said.
Topics : DRDO defence firms defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon