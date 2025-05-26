Monday, May 26, 2025 | 07:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Time has come for a new normal against terrorism, says Shashi Tharoor

Time has come for a new normal against terrorism, says Shashi Tharoor

Noting that India has been suffering from terrorism for four decades, Shashi Tharoor said that India has reached a point of "resolved determination" against terrorism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms (Photo: ANI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, where it was received with great fervour and enthusiasm by the members of the Indian diaspora. Upon arrival, Tharoor congratulated the people of Guyana in advance for their Independence day celebrations, and shared the purpose of the visit of the all-party delegation.

Addressing the diaspora, Tharoor said that the delegation was in transit in New York City where it paid tributes at the 9/11 Memorial. He underlined that the visit to the Memorial showed India's solidarity with victims of terrorism in that city. "I think this is something that unites many of us from around the world."

 

Speaking about the interactions which will take place in Guyana, Tharoor mentioned, "We are having meetings with the Prime Minister, the Vice President, other ministers, Foreign Minister. We're also hoping to see some MPs".

Tharoor highlighted in his remarks, "Our message is very clear. We have to stand against terrorism wherever it comes. We have to not only bring the evil killers to justice, but we must also seriously challenge those who are financing them, training them, equipping them, directing them to do their evil."

Noting that India has been suffering from terrorism for four decades, he said that India has reached a point of "resolved determination" against terrorism.

Also Read

Shashi Tharoor

All-party parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor arrives in Guyana

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calls for global unity in fighting terrorism

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Leaving for 5-nation visit, Tharoor says, "Won't be silenced by terrorism"

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi

Court issues notice to Tharoor on defamation plea by Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Parliament Standing Committee on External Affairs Chairperson and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (third from left) with other panel members and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on Monday | Photo: PTI

No US role in India-Pakistan understanding: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

"We will never let anybody believe they can just walk across the border and kill our civilians or kill anybody in our country and get away with impunity... We feel we have to actually show them there is a price to be paid. That is the message that the government of India is sending and that all of us are echoing, which is that for us the time has come for a new normal against terrorism."

Tharoor in his remarks, urged the diaspora for their support. He said, "We are seeking all of you to join us in expressing support, in strength, in resolve, and in response to this kind of action if it happens again in the future. So this is the purpose of our trip. We are looking forward to joining the celebrations on your fifty-ninth Independence Day, and I thank you all very much for joining us today".

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

S. Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Canadian counterpart hold first call, discuss economic ties

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Daggubati Purandeswari, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Dr Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M Thambidurai, former union minister M J Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

All-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives in France

India-Pakistan

Pakistan modernising nuclear arsenal to counter India's edge: US intel

Germany, Germany flag

German chief of defence orders swift expansion of warfare capabilities

India's all perty delegation

'We are not putting an end to Operation Sindoor': Salman Khurshid in Seoul

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Indian National Congress Congress Terrorsim Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

GT vs CSK LIVE ScoreKKR vs SRH Playing 11KKR vs SRH Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon