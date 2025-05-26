Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan, Turkiye vow to boost strategic ties as Sharif meets Erdogan

Pakistan, Turkiye vow to boost strategic ties as Sharif meets Erdogan

Sharif arrived in Turkiye on Sunday on a two-day visit as part of his four-nation tour to friendly countries, which also include Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan

Pak PM Shahbaz Sharif, Reccep Tayipp Erdogan

Sharif and Erdogan held a delegation-level meeting on Sunday | Image: X/@CMShehbaz

Press Trust of India Islamabad
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during which the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership, according to media reports on Monday.

Sharif arrived in Turkiye on Sunday on a two-day visit as part of his four-nation tour to friendly countries, which also include Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

According to state broadcaster PTV News, Sharif and Erdogan held a delegation-level meeting on Sunday.

In his meeting with President Erdogan, the PM advocated joint ventures and enhanced bilateral investment, highlighting key sectors, including renewable energy, information technology, defence production, infrastructure development, and agriculture as potential areas of mutual interest.

 

The two leaders also carried out a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership.

Both sides agreed to take steps to achieve the $5 billion annual bilateral trade target agreed earlier by the two leaders.

We also reviewed the ongoing progress of our multifaceted bilateral engagements, particularly in trade and investment, and reaffirmed our resolve to reaffirmed our resolve to continue working closely to further strengthen these unshakable bonds of brotherhood and cooperation, Sharif wrote on X.

Sharif also thanked Erdogan for his nation's support during a brief military confrontation with India this month.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

It was followed by Pakistan's attempt to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Sharif, during his meeting with Erdogan, was accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar.

The meeting was warm and most cordial and both nations reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, anchored in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for progress and prosperity, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Turkey Turkish army India-Pak conflict

First Published: May 26 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

