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Emerging tech has altered definition of warfare: Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade at the Indian Air Force Academy near here, Singh said emerging technologies have altered the very definition of warfare

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

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Asserting that new recruits to the armed forces must be mentally prepared for the evolving nature of modern conflict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said major powers no longer hold an edge on the battlefield as even smaller nations can inflict significant damage using specialised tactics.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade at the Indian Air Force Academy near here, Singh also said emerging technologies have altered the very definition of warfare.

"Earlier, it seemed that the big powers had a decisive edge in the battlefield. But now, comparatively, even small powers can cause heavy losses with their small but dangerous weapons and new tactics. My purpose in telling you all this is that you should be mentally ready for any form of warfare," the Defence Minister said.

 

Congratulating the female pilots commissioned by the Indian Air Force, he said their induction makes the IAF even more powerful, balanced and robust, which demonstrates the strength of the inclusive force.

He highlighted the Indian Air Force's success in high-stakes rescue missions and its role in ensuring the safety of foreign citizens during crises.

"That way, during the humanitarian missions, the Indian Air Force has enhanced the Indian culture and ethos," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

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