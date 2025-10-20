Monday, October 20, 2025 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EU Council approves new strategic agenda to strengthen ties with India

EU Council approves new strategic agenda to strengthen ties with India

EU's new agenda aims to strengthen cooperation with India in areas including prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity, and global issues

India, EU, European Union, India flag

The Council welcomed the EU’s efforts to conclude a balanced, ambitious, mutually beneficial and economically meaningful free trade agreement with India, which both sides aim to finalise by the end of the year. Photo: Shutterstock

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The European Council on Monday said that it has approved conclusions on the new strategic European Union (EU)-India agenda, recognising the “strong impetus in relations between the European Union and India".
 
The new agenda aims to strengthen cooperation in areas including prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity, and global issues, the Council said in a statement.
 
It was unveiled by the EU last month, with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying: "Now is the time to focus on reliable partners and double down on partnerships rooted in shared interests and guided by common values".
 

Also Read

energy, oil, russian oil, oil production, pipeline

EU energy ministers push to ban all Russian gas by 2027 amid US pressure

Nayara

UK slaps 90 sanctions on Russian firms, Nayara Energy to curb Kremlin funds

india eu trade negotiations

India-EU free trade talks enter final stage, says commerce secretary

steel, steel industry

EU steel duty plan: A double whammy ahead for Indian steelmakers in 2026?

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India, EU conclude 14th round of talks for free trade agreement in Brussels

On trade and defence

The Council also welcomed the EU’s efforts to conclude a balanced, ambitious, mutually beneficial and economically meaningful free trade agreement with India, which both sides aim to finalise by the end of the year. It added that the agreement should provide for enhanced market access, the removal of trade barriers, and provisions on sustainable development.
 
Indian Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal also recently said that negotiations on the proposed agreement with the EU are progressing “very well” and have reached their final stage. This comes after India and the EU concluded the 14th round of trade talks earlier this month in Brussels. 
 
The Council also welcomed the enhanced efforts to nurture defence partnership between EU and India. "Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex geopolitical outlook, the Council also welcomes closer collaboration between the EU and India on security and defence matters based on the principles of mutual trust and respect," it added.
 
According to the statement, the EU and India are exploring the establishment of an EU-India Security and Defence Partnership aimed at deepening “strategic consultations and enabling closer cooperation and joint initiatives on shared priorities such as crisis management, maritime security, countering cyber and hybrid threats, and counterterrorism.” Among other defence initiatives, the two sides are also beginning negotiations on a Security of Information Agreement, which will facilitate the exchange of classified information and strengthen cooperation in security and defence-related areas.
 
The statement added that the Council will continue to engage with India on all aspects of Russia’s war of aggression against the Ukraine.
 
"The Council also emphasises the joint capacity and responsibility of the EU and India to safeguard multilateralism and the rules-based international order with the UN Charter at its core, as well as the multilateral trading system, in particular the WTO," it added.
 

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal

India-US trade talks cordial; farmers, MSME interests protected: Goyal

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Every inch of Pakistan's territory within BrahMos range: Rajnath Singh

defence forces, Indian army

Army's northern command sets new level of readiness in multi-domain warfare

BrahMos missile

Rajnath, Yogi flag off first batch of Lucknow-made BrahMos missiles

Tejas Mk1A

IAF to get first Tejas Mk1A this year; foreign buyers keen: HAL executivespremium

Topics : European Union EU Commission India-EU FTA pact BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon