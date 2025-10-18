Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Every inch of Pakistan's territory within BrahMos range: Rajnath Singh

Every inch of Pakistan's territory within BrahMos range: Rajnath Singh

BrahMos Aerospace has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new integration and test facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, an official statement said

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

BrahMos has become a key pillar of India's armed forces and has strengthened the country's belief that it can turn its dreams into reality: Rajnath | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said every inch of Pakistan's territory lies within range of BrahMos and what happened during Operation Sindoor was just a trailer.

BrahMos has become a key pillar of India's armed forces and has strengthened the country's belief that it can turn its dreams into reality, Singh said after he and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of the missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit here.

BrahMos Aerospace has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new integration and test facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, an official statement said.

 

The flagging off is not only a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but will also provide a new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing, it said.

This state-of-the-art BrahMos Aerospace unit, which was inaugurated on May 11, houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing and final quality checks. After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian armed forces.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and various officials were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rajnath Singh Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government BrahMos Brahmos missile BrahMoS Aerospace

Oct 18 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

