Monday, October 20, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EU energy ministers push to ban all Russian gas by 2027 amid US pressure

EU energy ministers push to ban all Russian gas by 2027 amid US pressure

Europe has been under pressure from the US to speed up moves to sever its energy ties with Moscow, and buy more American liquefied natural gas

energy, oil, russian oil, oil production, pipeline

The EU ban requires the support of a qualified majority of member states, so it should still pass even if critics like Hungary and Slovakia oppose the plan | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By John Ainger
 
European Union energy ministers aim to agree a joint position on plans to ban all gas supplies from Russia by the end of 2027, as the bloc looks to definitively end its reliance on energy from Moscow. 
Officials are meeting in Luxembourg Monday to hash out their stance for further talks on the law, which starts by prohibiting Russian supplies under existing short-term contracts by mid-June, with an exemption for landlocked countries such as Hungary and Slovakia. A prohibition on long-term deals follows 18 months later.
 
Europe has been under pressure from the US to speed up moves to sever its energy ties with Moscow, and buy more American liquefied natural gas. A joint statement on EU-US trade pledged $750 billion in energy deals between the two over the next three years.
 
 
“We are working closely together with the American administration in the field of energy,” Dan Jorgensen, the EU’s energy commissioner, said last week. “We are in the process of diversifying our gas imports.”

Also Read

Nayara

UK slaps 90 sanctions on Russian firms, Nayara Energy to curb Kremlin funds

india eu trade negotiations

India-EU free trade talks enter final stage, says commerce secretary

steel, steel industry

EU steel duty plan: A double whammy ahead for Indian steelmakers in 2026?

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India, EU conclude 14th round of talks for free trade agreement in Brussels

European Union flag

EU starts gradual rollout of digital entry-exit system at external borders

 
The EU ban requires the support of a qualified majority of member states, so it should still pass even if critics like Hungary and Slovakia oppose the plan. 
 
Negotiations with the European Parliament, which is calling for a faster exit from Russian gas and a halting of oil imports from the start of next year, still need to take place. The aim is to reach a final deal before the end of the year.
 
The EU is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to finally end its addiction to Russian fossil fuels after President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022. Alongside the ban, known as RepowerEU, the European Commission has proposed prohibiting Russian LNG by the end of the year. Leaders will likely discuss that at a meeting in Brussels later this week.
 
The EU receives about 15 per cent of its LNG supplies from Moscow, making Russia the second-largest provider of the fuel to Europe after the US, with the monthly bill for those imports ranging between 500 million euros ($584 million) and €700 million.
 
The issues that are left to be resolved by ministers on the gas ban on Monday are largely technical, including on how imports are pre-authorized to enter the bloc. Ministers will also discuss the energy situation in Ukraine and the EU’s electrification plans.

More From This Section

Gaza, Gaza strike

Gaza peace deal brokered by Trump faces collapse as violence resumes

Storm

Tropical storm Fengshen kills seven, displaces 22,000 in Philippines

china, china flag, Politburo

China's economy slows to 4.8% in Jul-Sep amid trade tensions, weak demand

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 3 sorties by Chinese aircraft, 5 vessels near its territory

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI investigates hunting stand with clear view of Trump's arrival point

Topics : European Union Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Oil production US Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon