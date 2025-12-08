Monday, December 08, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Exercise discretion while travelling through China: India to its nationals

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

India on Monday advised its nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China.

New Delhi's move came over two weeks after an Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh was detained at Shanghai airport after the authorities refused to recognise her Indian passport as valid during a transit halt.

"We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He was responding to a query about the November 21 incident involving the woman from Arunachal Pradesh.

 

"The Ministry of External Affairs would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China," Jaiswal said.



Topics : China Travel advisories External Affairs Ministry

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

