FM Sitharaman meets Qatar trade minister to strengthen bilateral trade

FM Sitharaman meets Qatar trade minister to strengthen bilateral trade

During the discussion, Sitharaman highlighted the transformative steps taken by India to attract foreign investments in the last decade

Nirmala Sitharaman

"Both the Ministers reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations under the 'strategic partnership' between India and Qatar," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs of Qatar Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed and discussed bilateral trade and investment, among others.

During the discussion, Sitharaman highlighted the transformative steps taken by India to attract foreign investments in the last decade.

"Both the Ministers reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations under the 'strategic partnership' between India and Qatar," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

The Qatari delegation conveyed that they see good opportunities for investments in India, given India's economic growth and technological development.

Separately, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary participated in a bilateral meeting with Ahmad bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the State of Qatar, and his accompanying delegation.

 

"This historic bilateral engagement witnessed in-depth discussions aimed at opening new avenues for trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between India and Qatar. Special emphasis was laid on strengthening bilateral economic ties, expanding business opportunities, and promoting investments in emerging sectors," Chaudhary said on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister Qatar India relations bilateral ties Trade talks

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

