Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'If India doesn't budge, neither will Trump,' says US economic advisor

'If India doesn't budge, neither will Trump,' says US economic advisor

US economic advisor Kevin Hassett said India-US trade talks remain "complicated", linking them to US pressure on Russia for peace and India's reluctance to open its markets to American goods

United States (US) economic advisor Kevin Hassett on Wednesday (local time) said that Washington will not change its stance on trade talks with India unless New Delhi makes concessions.

White House National Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett talks to reporters on the West Wing driveway at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States (US) economic advisor Kevin Hassett on Wednesday (local time) said that Washington will not change its stance on trade talks with India unless New Delhi makes concessions.
 
Speaking to reporters, Hassett echoed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s views on India-US trade negotiations, calling it a “complicated relationship”.
 
Hassett said the negotiations have been tied to the pressure the US has been trying to put on Russia to secure a peace deal and “save millions of lives”. He added that it is also related to India’s “intransigence” about opening its markets to US goods.
 
“If the Indians don’t budge, I don’t think President Donald Trump will,” Hassett said. His remark comes amid the US has imposed a 50 per cent duty on Indian imports, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for continuously buying Russian oil.
 
 

Also Read

textile, textile industry, textile manufacturing

US tariffs to hit nearly one-fourth of textile exports in 6 months: Experts

Stock Market, Market

Stock market closing highlights: Tariff worries drag Sensex 706 pts; Nifty 24,501; FMCG, IT slide

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

India should rethink Russian oil imports as US tariffs hit: Raghuram Rajan

diamond

Trump tariffs take the shine off Indian diamonds, expect 30% revenue cut

R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman

India must not give in to US 'bullying', says Maruti Suzuki chairman

‘Will come together’: Bessent

Meanwhile, Bessent on Wednesday, also said that India and the US will eventually “come together”.
 
“This is a very complicated relationship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump have a very good relationship at that level... I do think India is the world's largest democracy, and the US is the world's largest economy. I think at the end of the day we will come together,” he told Fox Business channel.
Bessent also accused India of profiteering from the imports of Russian oil despite global concerns.

India-US trade talks

India and the US held five rounds of trade negotiations up to July 2025. A sixth round, scheduled for August 25 in New Delhi, was called off following the announcement of additional tariffs. The talks reached an impasse over US demands to sell dairy and farm products, including GM crops, in India. Concerns about the impact of such imports on the country’s agriculture and dairy sectors, which employ a large share of the workforce, were seen as the main sticking point.
 

India, US keep channels open

Government sources, however, said on Wednesday that communication lines between the two sides remain open to address the tariff dispute. They added that the overall impact of the tariffs is expected to be limited, given the diversified nature of Indian exports.
 
Separately, Indian and US officials convened a 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue on August 25, where they reviewed bilateral initiatives, assessed regional security developments, and exchanged views on a range of common strategic interests, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

More From This Section

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Gurez sector

CDS General Anil Chauhan delivers a keynote address themed ‘Impact of Technology on Warfare', at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Mission Sudarshan Chakra requires colossal integration of capabilities: CDS

(From left) Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi during the RAN Samwad, at Army War College, in MP, on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

Dissonance over theatrisation; forces to take call in national interest

A P Singh, Air Chief Marshal

IAF chief lauds Op Sindoor jointness, says don't rush to theatre commands

Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of the Naval Staff

Theatre commands 'ultimate goal': Navy Chief on military integration

Topics : Trump tariffs US India relations Indian oil import Russia Ukraine Conflict Trade talks BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon