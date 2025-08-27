Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 08:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / IAF chief lauds Op Sindoor jointness, says don't rush to theatre commands

IAF chief lauds Op Sindoor jointness, says don't rush to theatre commands

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urges a joint planning hub with CDS in Delhi to strengthen tri-service coordination, citing lessons from Operation Sindoor, but warns against rushed theatreisation

A P Singh, Air Chief Marshal

He credited CDS General Anil Chauhan for playing a “very big role” in ensuring tri-service coordination during the execution of Operation Sindoor (Photo:PTI)

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Tuesday proposed establishing a joint planning and coordination centre in Delhi, comprising the three service chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), to enhance tri-service synergy and oversee joint operations. The CAS also called for a measured approach to the proposed theatreisation initiative and cautioned against introducing new organisational structures that could cause disruption.
 
At a fireside chat on the opening day of the inaugural tri-service seminar on war, warfare, and warfighting — RAN Samwad-2025 — at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh, Air Chief Marshal Singh described how, during Operation Sindoor, the services moved away from working in silos and instead coordinated closely.
 
 
He credited CDS General Anil Chauhan for playing a “very big role” in ensuring tri-service coordination during the execution of Operation Sindoor. Singh emphasised that joint planning and coordination were key, with the CDS orchestrating meetings and ensuring all services were aligned in their objectives and actions. He noted that this joint approach prevented gaps and improved operational effectiveness. 

Also Read

AP Singh

IAF was 'on song' during Op Sindoor, says Air Chief Marshal AP Singh

AP Singh

IAF Chief urges joint planning centre, warns against rushed theaterisation

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Sudarshan Chakra project will need huge tri-services efforts: CDS Chauhan

Mig-21 Bison

IAF MiG-21 Bison's last kill was Pakistani F-16 in 2019: Wg Cdr Jaideep

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space feat

Shubhanshu Shukla gets hero's welcome in Lucknow after historic space feat

“The CDS was orchestrating things with all of us together. Some minor issues that were found during execution are being sorted out. So, I feel that having joint planning and coordination at the apex level is what is required,” he said.
 
“If the directions are from there (joint planning and coordination centre), things will go out. We don’t really need another structure at the moment.”
 
Speaking three-and-a-half months after India carried out Operation Sindoor, Air Chief Marshal Singh reiterated the need for a joint planning and coordination centre in Delhi, which would function under the Chiefs of Staff Committee. With the CDS in the audience, he said that such a centre would allow centralised decision-making with decentralised execution. He suggested starting with this process and evaluating its effectiveness before considering further structures. “If we need any more structures, we can think about it. But disrupting everything now at this time, I do not think is a very good idea,” he added. 
On theatreisation, Singh warned against structural changes that lengthen the OODA (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) loop. “We will not take a hasty decision on this. My approach and suggestion have been that let’s take a stepwise approach. Let’s not implement everything together in one go and shake up [things]. Let’s see how it benefits us,” he said.
 
He also underscored that India should not be guided by foreign models, including the United States, in rolling out theatre commands. “Everybody has their own requirements. We need to think about what we need, and only then we should go about it.”
 
Describing even the May 7–10 Operation Sindoor as “yesterday’s war”, Singh emphasised the need to prepare for tomorrow’s wars.
 
Theatre commands were conceptualised to overhaul India’s defence deployment structure by integrating the Army, Air Force, and Navy into one architecture. Each proposed command would look after security challenges in a specified geographical territory under an operational commander. While the final contours are not known, the plan could involve two integrated theatre commands to counter Pakistan and China, along with a third maritime theatre command.
 

More From This Section

Kuwait, India, Kuwait-India

India, Kuwait discuss avenues to deepen ties in trade, defence, energy

trade talk, US India

India, US hold 2+2 dialogue on trade, defence after tariff tensions

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

US slaps steep tariffs on Indian goods, exports set to fall from Wednesday

India's prime minister Narendra Modi

SCO summit: Modi-Xi meet likely to focus on border and trade issues

CDS General Anil Chauhan delivers a keynote address themed ‘Impact of Technology on Warfare', at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Mission Sudarshan Chakra requires colossal integration of capabilities: CDS

Topics : Indian Air Force Indian Army Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict India-Pakistan conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesSEBI Jane Street HearingGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactMangal Electrical IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon