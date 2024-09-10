Foes on earth, pals on Moon: India-China may tie-up for lunar nuclear plant

As tensions between India and China persist on Earth, marked by political deadlock on several key issues, India has signalled a keen interest in collaborating with China on ‘out of this world’ pursuits.

The nation wants to join Russia's ambitious plans for a nuclear power plant on the Moon, which is part of a broader lunar base project in collaboration with China, according to a report by Russian state-owned news agency TASS.

Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, is spearheading this initiative, aiming to construct a small nuclear plant capable of producing up to half a megawatt of energy. This power supply will be crucial for sustaining the planned lunar base.

Collaborative opportunities with Russia and China

The report quoted Rosatom’s chief, Alexey Likhachev, as saying that both India and China are eager to contribute to this groundbreaking lunar energy project. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Likhachev emphasised the significance of the project, noting that the lunar nuclear power plant is expected to deliver up to half a megawatt of energy, TASS noted.

According to Likhachev, Russia’s collaboration with China and India’s potential involvement could accelerate the development of this advanced energy solution. This partnership aligns with India's long-term lunar ambitions, which include establishing a lunar base by 2050. Although India's timeline lags behind Russia and China's joint plans, engagement in Russia's nuclear power project could help India advance its objectives, the report noted.

Nuclear plant on Moon by 2036

Rosatom has been working on the lunar reactor since May, with plans to deploy it by 2036. The nuclear plant will supply energy to a proposed lunar base, developed in collaboration with China. Construction of this facility is expected to be a complex, mostly autonomous process without direct human intervention. Technological advancements are near completion, marking a major milestone in both energy production and lunar exploration, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Russia and China have also made strides toward building the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), a joint venture announced in 2021. This lunar base, anticipated to become operational between 2035 and 2045, will serve as a hub for scientific research and be open to international partners, though geopolitical tensions may restrict collaboration with some countries, including the US.

Why is nuclear power crucial for lunar bases?

The success of any long-term lunar base hinges on reliable energy sources. Russia isn’t the only country exploring nuclear power for lunar missions — Nasa has also been investigating nuclear reactors to support future lunar settlements. Establishing essential infrastructure on the Moon, such as heating, refrigeration, drilling systems, and rover operations, requires a constant and reliable energy source.

While solar energy has often been considered for powering these operations, it poses significant challenges. The Moon experiences long, 14-day lunar nights, during which solar power is unavailable, making it unreliable for continuous power needs. In contrast, nuclear power offers a steady and uninterrupted energy supply, making it vital for both manned and unmanned missions aiming to establish a permanent lunar presence.

What are the dangers of a nuclear plant on the Moon?

Despite concerns over the safety of transporting nuclear fuel to the Moon, scientists have affirmed that the process poses minimal risks. Before activation, the fuel remains only mildly radioactive, reducing the danger even in the rare event of a rocket failure. Additionally, the amount of radiation produced by the reactor is relatively low due to the small quantity of fuel needed for lunar missions.

The reactors are designed with safety features that automatically shut down operations in the event of any complications, further mitigating risks. Once the fuel is depleted, the reactors remain on the Moon, gradually becoming less radioactive over time, eliminating the need for complicated waste disposal processes, the report claimed.