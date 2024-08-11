Forces launch operation in J-K's Kapran Garol after infiltration report

Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police have initiated an operation in the Kapran Garol area of South Kashmir's Kishtwar range, following intelligence reports of terrorists infiltrating the region, officials said on Saturday. The operation, which began on the nights of August 9 and 10, targets terrorists believed to be responsible for recent incidents in the Doda region, they said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp PRO (Defence), Srinagar said in a statement, said that it had been earlier confirmed through human and electronic means on 05 August 2024 that terrorists responsible for atrocities and incidents in the Doda region on July 24, had sneaked across the Kishtwar range into the Kapran Garol area in South Kashmir.

"Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police have ever since relentlessly tracked these terrorists and precise operations were launched on the night of 09 & 10 Aug 2024 in the area East of Kapran, in the mountains, where these terrorists were reportedly holed up," PRO (Defence) Srinagar said.

According to the statement, on August 10, at approximately 1400 hours, suspicious movement was observed and, on challenging, was immediately responded to by indiscriminate, desperate and reckless firing from terrorists in which two Army personnel and two civilians, in the vicinity were injured. The terror antecedents of the injured civilians are being ascertained.

"The area is above 10000 feet in high altitude and has thick undergrowth, large boulders, Nallahs and re-entrants that pose a serious challenge to operations. Security forces are moving deliberately and are in the process of hunting down the terrorists. Operations will progress through the night," the PRO (Defence) added.