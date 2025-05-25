Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Four terrorists affiliated with TTP militant group killed in northwest Pak

Four terrorists affiliated with TTP militant group killed in northwest Pak

The operation was conducted on the reported presence of Taliban affiliates in the Koi Bara area of the Dera Ismail Khan district, they said

Pakistan terrorist

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement between the government and the TTP in November 2022. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to sources.

The operation was conducted on the reported presence of Taliban affiliates in the Koi Bara area of the Dera Ismail Khan district, they said. 

Four security personnel, including a major-ranked officer, were injured during the exchange of fire, in which four terrorists were killed, they added.

Those injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, following the collapse of the ceasefire agreement between the government and the TTP in November 2022. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 25 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

