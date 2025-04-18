Friday, April 18, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt committed to making India self-reliant in defence sector: Rajnath

Govt committed to making India self-reliant in defence sector: Rajnath

Addressing industry representatives here, Singh said defence exports have risen from Rs 600 crore in 2014 to Rs 24,000 crore

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the government is committed to make the country self-reliant in the defence sector and has already taken several steps in this direction.

Addressing industry representatives here, Singh said defence exports have risen from Rs 600 crore in 2014 to Rs 24,000 crore.

"Our target is to achieve (exports of) Rs 50,000 crore by 2029-30," he said. The BJP-led government has taken several major steps to achieve self-reliance and declared items that will be indigenously manufactured and not imported, he noted.

The defence production is at Rs 1.60 trillion at present and the aim is to increase it to Rs 3 lakh crore, the minister said. He sees good potential in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a production hub, Singh said, adding, "You have a mature industrial ecosystem here. Come to me with concrete proposals.

 

Rajnath Singh defences BJP

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

