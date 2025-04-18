Friday, April 18, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Follow the law or face deportation: Trump admin warns int'l students

Follow the law or face deportation: Trump admin warns int'l students

Indian students in the US are grappling with a growing threat of deportation as authorities cancel F-1 visas over a range of issues

The US official expressed hope that those who entered the country unlawfully would leave voluntarily to avoid stricter enforcement measures. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Students attempting to go against US laws will face the consequences, including deportation, the country's state department has warned.

In a virtual interview with PTI, US Department of State spokesperson Margaret MacLeod said the Trump administration was rigorously enforcing immigration laws, including the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Alien Registration Act.

"If you follow the law, America offers opportunities. But those who violate the law will face the consequences," MacLeod told PTI Videos on a question related to the issues faced by Indian students in various US universities.

Indian students in the US are grappling with a growing threat of deportation as authorities cancel F-1 visas over a range of issues -- from participation in pro-Palestinian protests to minor legal infractions.

 

During his weekly press briefing on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are aware that several Indian students have received communication from the US government regarding their F-1 visa status, which happens to be the student visa. We are looking into the matter. Our embassy and consulates, they are in touch with the students to provide support."  Jaiswal was responding to a question on several Indian students receiving communications from US authorities under the Trump administration on possible revocation of their visas.

While MacLeod did not mention specific cases, she emphasised that adherence to US legal and visa requirements was essential to avoid penalties.

On the broader issue of illegal immigration, MacLeod underscored the Trump administration's rigorous enforcement of immigration laws. "The US government is committed to securing its borders and will not welcome those who enter by breaking our laws."  MacLeod urged individuals residing in the US illegally, including relatives of Indian families, to voluntarily return to their home countries.

"There is still an opportunity to return to your homeland," she said, directing them to contact the Department of Homeland Security or use the CBP app to facilitate their departures.

The US official expressed hope that those who entered the country unlawfully would leave voluntarily to avoid stricter enforcement measures.

More than 3.3 lakh Indian students were enrolled in US higher education institutions in the 2023-24 academic year, a 23 per cent increase from the previous year. The figure made India the country with the highest number of students in the US.

However, according to reports, the number of visas issued to Indian students fell 30 per cent in February -- the first month of the second Trump administration.

Speaking about US Vice-President JD Vance's visit to India, the American official said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi ahead of his private trip to Jaipur and Agra.

"They will discuss all the issues important for the two countries," MacLeod said.

Asked about the deportation of Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India, she said the US deported him to face justice under Indian law. "India and the US will continue to cooperate on counterterrorism measures.

Topics : United States Indian students External Affairs Ministry

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

