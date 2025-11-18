Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt refining FDI, FII norms as India-US trade deal progresses: Goyal

Govt refining FDI, FII norms as India-US trade deal progresses: Goyal

Goyal said the government is holding regular consultations to streamline FDI and FII processes, boost investor confidence and advance fair, balanced India-US trade deal

Piyush Goyal

At another event, Goyal said good news on the proposed trade deal between India and the United States (US) can be heard once the deal is fair, equitable and balanced.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

The government has been regularly holding consultations with stakeholders to streamline foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign institutional investment (FII) related processes to enable faster and more efficient investment flows into the country, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.
 
What steps is the government taking to improve the investment ecosystem?
 
One such meeting with relevant stakeholders took place on Tuesday and is being spearheaded by Invest India.
 
The minister underlined the government’s commitment to creating an investment-friendly ecosystem through ease of doing business, deregulation, decriminalisation of laws and reduction of compliance burdens.
 
Investments will lead to job creation, bring in new technologies, promote research and development and innovation. Besides, it will promote defence manufacturing, provide greater stability to domestic currency which will help reduce inflation further, he said. “We do need to see policy certainty and stable currency and confidence in investors about the entire investment ecosystem,” Goyal said at an event organised by industry lobby group Ficci.
 

What did Goyal say about the India–US trade deal?
 
At another event, Goyal said good news on the proposed trade deal between India and the United States (US) can be heard once the deal is fair, equitable and balanced.
 
There is no pause or hiatus in the bilateral relations and the partnership is enduring and growing, the minister said at an event organised by Indo-America Chamber of Commerce (IACC). “I don’t see any reason to be very worried. I don’t believe there is any hiatus in the relationship. It continues to be very important, very strategic for both the country, the US and India,” he said.
 
What sensitivities are shaping India’s stance in the negotiations?
 
“A partnership which is as comprehensive as the Indo–US relationship has many elements and every element need not run at the same speed. Negotiation is a process and India as a nation has to secure its interest, has to secure the interest of our stakeholders, businesses and balance it with our sensitivities, with the farmers, with the fishermen, with the small industry. As and when we find the right balance, you can rest assured we will get outcomes,” he said.
 
How close is the first tranche of the trade deal to completion?
 
On Monday, a senior government official said that the first tranche of the trade deal between India and the US is “more or less near closure” and will address the reciprocal tariff imposed by Washington on several Indian products. “The part of the agreement that needs to be addressed is the reciprocal tariffs, which will be hopefully addressed soon. There is no deadline at this point. Both countries remain in touch,” the official cited above had said.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

