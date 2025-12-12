Friday, December 12, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
High Commission sets up centre in S'pore to help Indian women in distress

High Commission sets up centre in S'pore to help Indian women in distress

The initiative has been taken under the Indian government's Sakhi One Stop Centre scheme, marking a major step in extending women-centric welfare initiatives overseas

The High Commission in Singapore has opened a One Stop Centre (OSC) as part of the government's scheme to support Indian women in distress overseas.

The establishment of One Stop Centre' at the High Commission of India in Singapore will provide a comprehensive support system to Indian (national) women in distress, High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule told PTI on Friday.

As part of this initiative, assistance would be extended to distressed Indian women to cover legal, medical and other expenses, he said.

 

The centre will offer integrated support services including legal aid, medical assistance, psychological counselling, temporary shelter, and emergency response for women facing physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, or economic abuse.

Located within the High Commission's premises, the OSC aims to create a safe, accessible environment where women can seek help without stigma or delay.

A dedicated 24x7 helpline (+65 8716 5521) and email (osc.singapore@mea.gov.in) will provide round-the-clock access to assistance.

The initiative is supported by India's Ministry of External Affairs and funded through the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF).

Similar centres have been launched in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Toronto, Canada.

By integrating emergency care, counselling, and legal guidance under one roof, the One Stop Centre aims to empower women, reaffirming India's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad and promoting gender equality through action and compassion, the High Commission said.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

