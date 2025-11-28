Friday, November 28, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Singapore official says country's talent strategies must remain flexible

Singapore official says country's talent strategies must remain flexible

Singapore was ranked the world's most attractive place to develop, attract and retain talent, topping the Global Talent Competitiveness Index for the first time

Singapore

The annual ranking, launched in 2013 by a non-profit global business school INSEAD, sets a benchmark for policy thinking on labour markets, work organisation and talent flows | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Singapore's talent strategies must remain flexible amid heightened disruption brought about by AI and other technologies and shifting workforce demands, a senior government official said on Friday.

To keep our competitive edge as a global business node, we must continue to strengthen our position as a global hub for talent, by attracting talent from around the world, while also investing in our local talent pipeline, a Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Shawn Huang said.

At the same time, we must not overlook soft skills that are AI resilient, such as creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence and leadership, which will become more valuable as AI increasingly handles routine tasks," the Channel News Asia quoted Huang as saying when asked about the island state's latest ranking on attracting global talent.

 

Singapore was ranked the world's most attractive place to develop, attract and retain talent, topping the Global Talent Competitiveness Index for the first time.

The annual ranking, launched in 2013 by a non-profit global business school INSEAD, sets a benchmark for policy thinking on labour markets, work organisation and talent flows.

Singapore clinched the top spot due to its robust education system, sound governance and proactive approach to building an adaptive, innovation-ready workforce qualities the report noted are increasingly crucial in the age of artificial intelligence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kebabs cooked according to Frontier cuisine traditions. (Stock photo)

German Doner Kebab to enter India in 2025, targets $1.3 bn in global sales

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha, Flood, Telangana Flood

Sri Lanka shuts offices, schools as 56 killed due to floods and landslides

Like the Chinese economy itself, Alibaba isn't firing on all cylinders

Alibaba's cloud growth highlights China's two-speed economy, tech ambitions

Donald Trump, Trump

US orders green card review for 19 nations after DC National Guard attack

BYD

China's EV profit distress fuels market anxiety over challenging 2026

Topics : Singapore Singapore economy tech talent

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon