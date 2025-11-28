Friday, November 28, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INS Karmuk nears completion of Singapore-India-Thailand Maritime Exercise

INS Karmuk nears completion of Singapore-India-Thailand Maritime Exercise

The exercise opened with a three-day Harbour Phase that included cross-deck visits, professional exchanges and friendly sporting events to build mutual understanding and camaraderie

Naval Component Commander Commodore Nitesh Garg and INS Karmuk's Commanding Officer called on High Commissioner of India to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule and briefed him on the ship's visit | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Singapore
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karmuk is close to completing its week-long participation in the Singapore-India-Thailand Maritime Exercise (SITMEX-25).

The fifth edition of SITMEX, which began on November 23 and was hosted this year by the Republic of Singapore Navy, aims to bolster maritime cooperation, enhance inter-operability and strengthen the collective capability of the three navies in the Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise opened with a three-day Harbour Phase that included cross-deck visits, professional exchanges and friendly sporting events to build mutual understanding and camaraderie among participating personnel.

Naval Component Commander Commodore Nitesh Garg and INS Karmuk's Commanding Officer called on High Commissioner of India to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule and briefed him on the ship's visit for the ongoing maritime exercise, according to the High Commissioner on Friday.

 

The Indian High Commission welcomed INS Karmuk, describing it as an indigenously built Kora-class corvette, and extended best wishes to the three navies for a productive series of professional exchanges.

Commodore Garg shared his insights on the ongoing SITMEX 25, while Commanding Officer Cdr Karan Tiwari also shared his experience from the exercise, according to the mission.

The Sea Phase along the International Maritime Boundary Line has been underway since November 26 and will conclude on November 29, featuring complex manoeuvres, tactical drills and communication exercises.

These coordinated operations aim to reinforce shared maritime interests, demonstrate seamless cooperation and highlight the commitment of the three nations to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

The exercise will end with a closing ceremony onboard RSS Dauntless in Phuket on November 29, marking the successful completion of the engagement and the enduring maritime partnership among the three nations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Navy Indian Naval power Singapore Thailand

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

