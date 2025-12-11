Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US approves sale of tech worth $686 mn for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets

US approves sale of tech worth $686 mn for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress about the deal in a letter sent on December 8, kicking off a 30-day review period

f-16 jets, pakistan

The sale will help modernise Pakistan’s F-16 fleet and fix safety issues. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

The United States (US) has agreed to sell new technology and support to upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets in a deal worth $686 million, according to a report by Pakistan-based media outlet Dawn.
 
The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress about the deal in a letter sent on December 8, kicking off a 30-day review period.
 
The letter stated that the US is doing this to support its own foreign policy and security goals. The upgrade will help Pakistan continue working with the US and partner forces in counterterrorism missions and future operations, it said.

What does the deal include?

Under the deal, the main defence items include 92 Link-16 systems and six inert (non-explosive) bomb bodies for testing. Link-16 is a secure, real-time communication system used by US and Nato forces. It allows different units to instantly share battlefield data and is designed to resist enemy jamming.
 
 
A major part of the deal, worth $649 million, covers other equipment such as secure communication devices, identification systems, navigation tools, software upgrades, mission-planning systems, missile adaptor units, and various electronic security modules.

It also includes testing equipment, spare parts, simulators, training for personnel, manuals, and long-term technical and logistics support from the US and contractors.
 
Dawn noted that Pakistan had first asked for these upgrades in 2021, but the US delayed its decision.

How will the deal affect US–Pakistan defence ties?

According to Dawn, the sale will help modernise Pakistan’s F-16 fleet and fix safety issues. It will help the country handle current and future threats by improving its Block-52 and Mid-Life Upgrade F-16 jets. The changes will also make it easier for Pakistan’s Air Force and the US Air Force to work together during missions, exercises, and training. The refurbishment will extend the jets’ life until 2040 and address key safety concerns.
 
Lockheed Martin will be the main contractor. In its letter, the DSCA noted that the sale will not require extra American staff in Pakistan and will not affect US defence readiness.

Why is Pakistan’s F-16 use closely monitored?

Lockheed Martin says the F-16 is the most advanced fourth-generation fighter and brings a new level of capability to air forces around the world. There have been several speculations that India shot down Pakistan's F-16 jets during Operation Sindoor in May.
 
According to a report by Mint, Pakistan cannot deploy the F-16s without permission from the US. The restrictions were reportedly imposed to ensure they are utilised only for counterterrorism, and not deployed against India.

Pakistan US defence F16 Fighter jet

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

