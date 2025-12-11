Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi, Italy's Dy PM review progress on Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani | Image: X@narendramodi

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, on Wednesday and expressed appreciation for the progress made in advancing the Italy-India Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029.

Tajani, currently on a three-day visit to India, called on PM Modi as part of a wider series of engagements aimed at reinforcing the bilateral partnership across multiple sectors. His visit, which includes a sizeable business delegation, reflects Italy's growing focus on expanding economic cooperation with India.

Sharing details of their meeting, PM Modi wrote on X, "Delighted to meet Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, today."

 

He added that he "conveyed appreciation for the proactive steps being taken by both sides towards implementation of the Italy-India Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 across key sectors such as trade, investment, research, innovation, defence, space, connectivity, counter-terrorism, education and people-to-people ties."

He also noted that "India-Italy friendship continues to get stronger, greatly benefiting our people and the global community."

During his visit, Tajani also held meetings with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, further deepening the ongoing strategic dialogue between the two nations.

Jaishankar wrote on X that he and Tajani reviewed progress under the Joint Strategic Action Plan across "politics, defence, technology, innovation, maritime issues, mobility, space, trade, and investment."

He added, "Also appreciated joint efforts to counter terror financing. Dwelt on our cooperation with the EU, other regional, global and multilateral developments."

Setting the tone for the discussions, Jaishankar emphasised that India-Italy relations are grounded in shared democratic values and a mutual commitment to global peace and stability.

He also conveyed India's gratitude for Italy's message of solidarity following the recent terror incident in New Delhi.

The conversation built on earlier momentum, including a joint initiative to counter terror financing announced during PM Modi's meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G20 Summit.

Jaishankar reiterated that Italy remains one of India's closest partners in counterterrorism efforts, including within the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Beyond security cooperation, both sides exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, underscoring the growing geopolitical dimension of the partnership.

Tajani is set to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Thursday, with economic engagement expected to remain a central focus.

Jaishankar highlighted this during their discussions, telling Tajani, "You have taken leadership in moving that," in reference to advancing the 2025-2029 economic roadmap.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

