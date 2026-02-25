Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 07:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India abstains from UNGA vote calling for ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

India was one of the 51 countries that abstained from the resolution, which was introduced by Kyiv

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

India on Tuesday abstained from voting on a United Nations General Assembly draft resolution that called for an immediate, complete, and unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

The resolution, titled 'Support for Lasting Peace in Ukraine,' was adopted on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It received 107 votes in favour, 12 against, and 51 abstentions from the 193-member assembly.

India was one of the 51 countries that abstained from the resolution, which was introduced by Kyiv. Other abstaining nations included Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the 107 nations that supported Ukraine's resolution at the UN General Assembly, calling for a full ceasefire and the return of Ukrainian citizens.

 

He highlighted that the resolution, which aims for lasting peace, was a crucial step, and pledged to continue working with global partners to achieve peace.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian President wrote, "I am grateful to each of the 107 countries that stood with Ukraine today in defense of life at the @UN. The General Assembly adopted our resolution in support of a lasting peace, with clear calls for a full ceasefire and the return of our people."

"These are the right and necessary steps. And we will keep working actively to achieve peace, together with our partners," the post read.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres marked the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, describing the war as a violation of international law and a threat to global peace.

In a post on X, Guterres said, "24 February marks four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in violation of the @UNCharter & international law. This devastating war is a stain on our collective consciousness & remains a threat to regional & international peace & security. The longer the war continues, the deadlier it becomes. Civilians bear the brunt of this conflict, with 2025 witnessing the largest number of civilians killed in Ukraine."

He called for an immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire as a first step toward achieving a just and lasting peace.

"This is simply unacceptable. I reiterate my call for an immediate, full & unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, lasting & comprehensive peace. For peace to be just, it must be in line with international law, respecting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty & territorial integrity," the post read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India and United Nations United Nations General Assembly United Nations Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

