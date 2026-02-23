India advises citizens to leave Iran by 'any means available' amid protests

The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Monday advised Indian citizens in Iran to leave the West Asian country by any available means, including commercial flights, amid rising tensions in the region.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2026 , and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the Embassy said.

It further reiterated its January 14 advisory , urging all Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin (PIOs) to exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran, and monitor local media for updates. It also said that all Indian nationals in Iran should have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha that around 9,000-10,000 Indian nationals are currently residing in Iran.

What's happening in Iran?

Fresh anti-government protests erupted at several Iranian universities last week, where students clashed with authorities while paying tribute to thousands killed last month. Tensions are also soaring as the United States increases its military presence near Iran, with President Donald Trump considering a strike, according to the BBC.

Tehran has warned it would retaliate against US interests in West Asia if attacked. Meanwhile, Iranian officials are set to resume nuclear talks with Washington on Thursday, in an effort to prevent further escalation of the conflict. In their earlier talks in Switzerland, officials said Iran and the US made progress by agreeing on guiding principles to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme, though a final deal remains distant.