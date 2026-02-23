Monday, February 23, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India trip historic, to help cut medicine prices: Brazil's health minister

India trip historic, to help cut medicine prices: Brazil's health minister

The investments are aimed at strengthening domestic production of high-tech medicines in Brazil through partnerships between Indian companies

Brazil, Alexandre Padilha

Brazil’s Health Minister Alexandre Padilha while meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit (Photo/PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brazilian Health Minister Alexandre Padilha has described President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's recent visit to India as "historic", calling it a watershed moment in bilateral relations with significant implications for Brazil's pharmaceutical sector and public health system.

In an interview with Brasil 247 following the India visit, Padilha said the business and political mission deepened productive integration between the two countries and secured a projected BRL 10 billion in investments over the next decade.

The investments are aimed at strengthening domestic production of high-tech medicines in Brazil through partnerships between Indian companies, Brazilian public institutions and private firms.

Padilha noted that India has emerged as a major global producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and advanced medicines. Imports of medicines and APIs from India to Brazil have increased sharply in recent years, with the volume rising nearly fiftyfold, particularly in generics and essential inputs. The new strategy, he said, seeks to reduce dependency by promoting local manufacturing and technology transfer, as reported by Brasil 247.

 

A key focus of the partnerships includes drugs for breast cancer, skin cancer and leukaemia. Padilha also highlighted collaboration with a leading Indian biotechnology firm to support local production of semaglutide after its patent expiry in Brazil. Increased competition, he said, is expected to reduce prices.

Also Read

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Photo: PTI)

With President Lula's visit, India-Brazil trade ties touch new heightspremium

PM modi, Lula da silva, modi silva, AI summit

'Touched': Brazilian President Lula hails India's cultural hospitality

iron ore

Adani firm, NMDC, and Vale sign MoU to develop iron ore blending hub

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Luiz Inacio

Brazil interested in India's digital public infrastructure platforms: MEA

MEA, Ministry of External Affairs

India, Brazil discussed about US Supreme Court judgment, says MEA

Addressing public health priorities, the minister stressed that obesity rates in Brazil have nearly doubled since 2006 and added that initiatives such as expanded primary care, school-based physical activity programmes and the use of artificial intelligence in health management will complement pharmaceutical investments, strengthening Brazil's long-term healthcare capacity.

As per the joint statement, the two sides reiterated their commitment to deepening and broadening cooperation in the health sector, particularly to boost local and regional manufacturing of medicines, vaccines, and other critical health supplies, as well as to address socially determined diseases.

They noted that enhanced bilateral engagement in healthcare would not only strengthen their respective health systems but also promote fair access to affordable, high-quality medicines across the Global South.

In this context, both countries welcomed the growing collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector, fuelled by the complementary strengths of India and Brazil, and explored opportunities for further expansion. These include exchanging best practices in the treatment of Hansen's disease and pursuing joint production of innovative medicines and vaccines.

The two sides also called on pharmaceutical companies in both nations to expand and diversify their partnerships, leveraging the availability of reliable and cost-effective pharmaceutical products in each country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

India, Japan joint exercise 'Dharma Guardian' to be held from Feb 24-Mar 9

Israeli PM Netanyahu with PM Modi | File Photo

Netanyahu outlines PM Modi's itinerary ahead of 'historic' Israel visit

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory

KC-390 Millennium aircraft

Embraer CEO pledges to make India a manufacturing base for KC-390 aircraft

India, US, India US

India, US to hold 16th edition of Vajra Prahar from Feb 23 to Mar 15

Topics : Lula da Silva Brazil Brazil economy Medicine prices Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayShree Ram Twistex IPOGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledPNGS Reva IPOITC Hotel Share PricePersonal Finance