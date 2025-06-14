Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India advises citizens in Palestine to stay vigilant, avoid movement

India advises citizens in Palestine to stay vigilant, avoid movement

Providing an emergency number, the office asked those seeking assistance to contact at +970592916418 or cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in

Brown University, Israel, Palestine

Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, killing at least three people and wounding dozens. | | Credit: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Ramallah
Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

The Representative office of India in Ramallah on Saturday advised Indian nationals in Palestine to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement in the wake of the tension in the region.

Providing an emergency number, the office asked those seeking assistance to contact at +970592916418 or cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in.

"In view of the current situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Palestine are requested to remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures. Please exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement," India in Palestine posted on X.

The advisory was issued after tension escalated in the region with Israel targeting Iran's nuclear, missile and military infrastructure on Friday.

 

Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, killing at least three people and wounding dozens.

India-Palestine pact palestine Israel-Palestine

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

