Home / India News / BCCI forms 3-member panel to draft safety norms after Bengaluru stampede

BCCI forms 3-member panel to draft safety norms after Bengaluru stampede

Apart from Saikia, the Board's vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are the other members of the committee which will formulate the guidelines within 15 days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

The BCCI Apex Council on Saturday formed a three-member committee headed by its secretary Devajit Saikia to formulate guidelines aimed at preventing incidents like the recent Bengaluru stampede during the victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Apart from Saikia, the Board's vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are the other members of the committee which will formulate the guidelines within 15 days.

In light of the incident that occurred during the victory celebrations in Bengaluru, the Apex Council has decided to constitute a committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines aimed at preventing such occurrences in the future, the BCCI said in a media statement.

 

On June 4, 11 fans died and 56 others injured due to the stampede as nearly 2.5 lakh people thronged the city centre near M Chinnaswamy stadium to take part in a fan engagement programme organised by RCB.

The Karnataka High Court had also formed a single judge (retired) commission to probe into the matter as FIRs have been registered against RCB and the state cricket association.

The council members also expressed profound grief over the recent tragic air crash in Ahmedabad which led to the death of 270 passengers, besides paying homage to the victims of the Bengaluru stampede.

The council also decided to establish a Working Group comprising five 'Umpire Coaches' to oversee the development of umpires and enhance their on-field performance.

These five Umpire Coaches' must possess international umpiring experience and have served as former umpires, the release said.

Similarly, the Board also decided to constitute a Working Group of three match referees for monitoring the development of referees and providing them with opportunities to improve their performance in matches.

Topics : BCCI BCCI meet Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

