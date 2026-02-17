India and France upgrade ties to special global strategic partnership

India and France on Tuesday upgraded their relationship to a “special global strategic partnership”, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron concurring that the deepening Paris–New Delhi ties are “a partnership for global stability and global progress in today’s turbulent world”.

The French President, who is on his fourth visit to India, including as the Republic Day chief guest in 2025, was welcomed to Mumbai with giant hoardings, and on Tuesday morning, hours after landing, jogged along Marine Drive.

Later in the day, after Modi and Macron’s discussions, the two sides announced a total of 21 outcomes, with the highlight being the deepening cooperation in defence manufacturing between the two countries. Earlier this month, the Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cleared the acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets, though it will go through processes related to negotiations over price and local production.

Agreements were also signed spanning innovation, startups, critical minerals, skilling, mobility, renewable energy and health sectors. India and France also signed the amending protocol on the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement between the two countries.

In the defence sector, India and France announced a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France’s Safran Electronics and Defence to produce Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER), a smart precision-guided air-to-ground weapon system used in Rafale fighter jets, in India.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated the Airbus H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Karnataka, to be operated by Tata Advanced Systems Limited, with Defence Minister Singh and his French counterpart present. The two sides signed an agreement for the reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments.

“This is the spirit of cooperation that we have in the field of defence in particular,” Macron said. “I must mention here the Rafale fighter jets and submarines — and the new projects that we are launching together, such as the final assembly line that Tata is setting up for Airbus helicopters in Bengaluru,” he said. New Delhi is also interested in purchasing the maritime version of the Rafale fighter jets, agencies quoted sources in the French government. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a think tank that tracks sales of defence equipment, the biggest share of French arms exports went to India in 2020–24.

Modi and Macron also set up an annual foreign ministers dialogue for regularly reviewing implementation of the elevated partnership and the “Horizon 2047 Roadmap”. “In diplomacy, it means a great deal,” Macron said of India and France elevating their ties to the level of a “special global strategic partnership”.

India and France signed their strategic partnership pact in 1998. It was New Delhi’s first such agreement with a Western nation. Indian officials said the deepening of the strategic partnership would be in the sectors of space, defence and the civil nuclear sector. France has cooperated with India on counter-terrorism, and has been extremely helpful post the Pahalgam terror attack. The French President spoke of the two countries’ efforts at building a “non-hegemonic” world order and their cooperation in increasing connectivity and trade.

In his media statement, Modi recalled Macron hosting him for the AI Action Summit in Paris in 2025. He described France as one of India’s oldest strategic partners. “We are combining France's expertise and India's scale,” Modi said. Later in the day, the two leaders launched the India–France Year of Innovation at the Gateway of India. Modi acknowledged France’s commitment to receive 30,000 Indian students by 2030, and said that in June 2026, India’s best startups will showcase their innovations in France. On Wednesday, Macron will travel to New Delhi, where he will, along with other world leaders, take part in the AI Impact Summit.

In his comments, Modi said the helicopter assembly line agreement is an example that India and France together will manufacture the only helicopter in the world that could fly to the heights of Mount Everest, and export it. “India–France partnership knows no boundaries. It can reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountain,” the PM said. He termed 2026 a “turning point” for India–Europe relations.

Other agreements signed included cooperation in science and technology, to set up a Centre on Advanced Materials; a letter of intent between T-Hub and Nord France on strategic cooperation in startup ecosystems, innovation and technology; the establishment of an Indo-French Centre for Digital Sciences and Technology; and the launch of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at AIIMS, New Delhi, which the two leaders will inaugurate on Wednesday.