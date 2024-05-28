India announces financial aid of $1 mn for landslide-hit Papua New Guinea

People clear an area at the site of a landslide in Yambali village, Enga Province, Papua New Guinea, May 27, 2024 (Photo: Reuters)

India on Tuesday announced an immediate financial aid of $1 million to provide relief and assistance to people hit by a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea.

A massive landslide hit Enga province of the island nation on May 24 that buried hundreds of people and caused major destruction.

Over 2,000 people were killed in the landslide, according to media reports from that country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences and conveyed India's readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

"As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of $1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that India stands in solidarity with people of Papua New Guinea in this difficult time.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Papua New Guinea following the recent landslide," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Our thoughts are with the Government and the people. India stands in solidarity with our friends at this difficult time," he said.

The MEA said India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters, as in the wake of the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023.

"An important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, is disaster risk reduction and management," it said in a statement.

It said India is committed to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder.