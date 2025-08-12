Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Australia hold talks on nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation

India, Australia hold talks on nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation

The discussions took place at a meeting of India-Australia bilateral dialogue on disarmament, non-proliferation and export control

Ministry of External Affairs

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) in the MEA. Representative image. Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Australia on Tuesday held talks focusing on developments relating to nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and security of outer space.

The discussions took place at a meeting of India-Australia bilateral dialogue on disarmament, non-proliferation and export control.

"The two sides discussed developments in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, outer space security-related matters, conventional weapons including AI in military domain and multilateral export control regimes," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the dialogue facilitated enhanced mutual understanding and appreciation of national perspectives and global developments on non-proliferation and disarmament issues.

 

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) in the MEA.

The Australian side was led by Vanessa Wood, Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lawrence Wong, Lawrence, Wong

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong likely to visit India next month to sign MoUs

Pak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

India calls Munir's remarks from friendly third country's soil regrettable

Modi, Narendra Modi, Zelenskyy

India committed to peaceful resolution in Ukraine: PM Narendra Modi

US President Donald Trump

US tariffs on Indian oil imports from Russia a 'big blow' to Moscow: Trump

Jute sector

India bans jute product imports from Bangladesh via all land routes

Topics : Australia Nuclear disarmament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon