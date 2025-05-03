Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India bars Pakistani vessels, stops its own ships from docking in Pakistan

India bars Pakistani vessels, stops its own ships from docking in Pakistan

The govt said that the move is aimed at safeguarding Indian maritime assets, port infrastructure, and national interests

Ship, Ships

The ban is part of a broader series of measures India has implemented following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam (Photo: Bloomberg)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In another strong step following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has banned Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports. At the same time, Indian-flagged vessels have been prohibited from docking at ports in Pakistan.
 
The restrictions come into force with immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice. The ministry said the decision was taken to protect Indian maritime infrastructure, cargo, and national interests.
 
The order has been issued under Section 411 of the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, which aims “to foster the development and ensure the efficient maintenance of an Indian mercantile marine, in a manner best suited to serve national interests.”
 
 
“A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian port, and an Indian-flagged ship shall not visit any ports of Pakistan,” the ministry stated.
 
It added that the order has been imposed in the interest of “safety of Indian assets, cargo, and connected infrastructure,” and to support the long-term objectives of Indian shipping. Any exemption, it said, would be “examined and decided on a case-to-case basis.”

Also Read

India, Pakistan, trade

India bans all imports from Pakistan amid tensions over Pahalgam attack

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 9th consecutive night; India responds

United Nations Security Council

India-Pak tensions: Pakistan says it has right to seek UNSC meeting

Shehbaz Sharif

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel blocked in India over security

Air India

Air India allows longer pilot shifts and rest amid Pakistan airspace ban

 
The ban is part of a broader series of measures India has implemented following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 civilians — including a Nepalese tourist and a local pony guide — were killed. Investigations have linked the attack to Pakistan-based terror networks. 
 

Broader sanctions against Pakistan

 
India has already taken significant steps in response to the attack and Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. These include:
 
- Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a key water-sharing agreement signed in 1960.
 
- Closure of the Wagah-Attari trade route, the only land-based commercial crossing between the two nations.
 
- Reduction in High Commission staffing levels between India and Pakistan.
 
- Complete ban on all imports from Pakistan, both direct and indirect.
   

More From This Section

India-Pakistan

India bans all imports from Pakistan over security, public policy concerns

Indian air force night drill

IAF conducts night drill with fighter jets on Ganga Expressway airstrip

European Union, EU

Pahalgam terror attack: EU urges India, Pakistan to show restraint

PremiumIndia Pakistan

India to flag Pak's terror role with global lenders after Pahalgam attack

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC seeks urgent legal aid for Indians on death row in Indonesia

Topics : India-Pak conflict india-pak ties India-Pak Pahalgam attack shipping ports BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon