Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel blocked in India over security

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel blocked in India over security

The government had earlier this week blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly disseminating false, provocative and communally sensitive content

Shehbaz Sharif

Besides, the Ministry of External Affairs will be monitoring the reporting of the BBC, which termed terrorists as militants, officials had said. | Photo: REUTERS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube channel was blocked in India on Friday amid ongoing tension between the two countries following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"The content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order. For more details about government removal requests, please visit the Google Transparency Report," read a message on the blocked channel.

The government had earlier this week blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly disseminating "false, provocative and communally sensitive content" about India and has also strongly objected to the BBC's reportage on the Pahalgam attack.

 

The government's move follows recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in the upper reaches of the Kashmir resort town in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Besides, the Ministry of External Affairs will be monitoring the reporting of the BBC, which termed terrorists as militants, officials had said.

The YouTube channels blocked are Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News and Razi Naama.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Pak conflict India-pak border India Pakistan relations Pahalgam attack Terrorsim Jammu and Kashmir politics National Security YouTube India

First Published: May 02 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

