India-Canada ties 'catching up', says Indian envoy ahead of Carney's visit

India and Canada are rebuilding relations after a long freeze, with ties now “catching up” after a “slight gap”, India’s envoy to Canada Dinesh Patnaik said ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s India visit.

Patnaik said the visit will take place after India presents its Union Budget on February 1, CBC reported.

According to Patnaik, the renewed engagement shows that "trust is back in the system", with officials on both sides reconnecting after a pause in relations. He said the upcoming visit reflects growing confidence between New Delhi and Ottawa as both countries look to reset ties and expand trade, especially amid higher US tariffs under President Donald Trump.

Rift triggered by Nijjar killing allegations

Relations deteriorated in 2023 after then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian agents were linked to the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police later accused agents of India’s government of involvement in homicides, extortion and threats within Canada. These claims led to a sharp breakdown in ties that only began easing in recent months.

India strongly rejected the allegations.

Four men, all Indian nationals who arrived in Canada several years ago, have been charged in connection with Nijjar’s killing.

"We have always said it's preposterous, absurd. It's something we don't do," said Patnaik. "There is no case against the Government of India," Patnaik said, adding that the accusations were made by a Prime Minister who is "no longer here".

"There’s a new prime minister who is changing the way Canada behaves," he added.

Trade talks gain urgency amid US tariffs

Carney’s visit follows an agreement by both leaders to restart talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The plan was announced during their meeting at the G20 Summit in South Africa last November.

At the time, Carney’s office said that he had accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India "in early 2026".

Both India and Canada face high US tariffs, with India hit by duties of up to 50 per cent, partly due to its purchase of Russian oil.

"Both countries need each other," said Patnaik. "I think both prime ministers recognised that."

He said discussions are expected to move forward in sectors such as energy, fertilisers, agri-food, innovation, research and development, aerospace and defence.

ALSO READ: India, Canada to soon start talks to revive trade pact discussions: Goyal Asked whether a deal could be signed by the end of the year, Patnaik said that making strong progress and getting "near" a signing would itself be a major achievement.

India-Canada ties: Ministers pave the way with trade missions

Carney’s India trip will follow several ministerial visits aimed at strengthening ties. Federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson and Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon are set to visit India later this month. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu visited India last year.

Carney is also travelling to China on Tuesday for a similar high-level trade mission, marking another attempt to repair strained diplomatic ties.