ICICI Prudential Life Q3FY26 result: Net profit jumps 19% to ₹387 cr
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹387.15 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up 19 per cent from ₹324.91 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 31 per cent from ₹295.83 crore. The life insurer's net premium income for the quarter, however, dropped 3.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹11,809.26 crore from ₹12,261.37 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, net premium income was marginally down from ₹11,843.10 crore.
"As a leading life insurer in the country, it is incumbent on us to enhance insurance penetration and density, to support the vision of 'Insurance for All’ by 2047. The recent '0 per cent GST reform' on individual policies has significantly aided this vision, with results clearly visible in the strong performance of our core retail protection segment. In Q3FY26, this segment registered a strong 40.8 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Consequently, the retail sum assured, i.e., the total life cover chosen by our retail customers, witnessed robust Y-o-Y growth of 51.6 per cent during the quarter," said Anup Bagchi, managing director & chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:46 PM IST