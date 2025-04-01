Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Chile to launch joint Antarctica expeditions for climate research

India, Chile to launch joint Antarctica expeditions for climate research

A Letter of Intent (LoI) for cooperation in Antarctic research has been signed during the ongoing visit of Chilean President Gabriel Boric to India that began on Tuesday

PM Modi holds talks with Chile President Gabriel Boric Font

PM Modi with Chile President Gabriel Boric Font to expand bilateral ties | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Chile will soon launch joint research expeditions to Antarctica in climate change, geosciences, microbiology, and innovation, Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. 
A Letter of Intent (LoI) for cooperation in Antarctic research has been signed during the ongoing visit of Chilean President Gabriel Boric to India that began on Tuesday. 
The agreement marks a significant step in strengthening scientific and policy-oriented ties between the two nations in the polar region, Singh said. 
The partnership, to be executed through India's National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) and Chile's Antarctic Institute (INACH), will foster deeper cooperation in Antarctic affairs, scientific research and environmental conservation, according to an official statement. 
 
It will also enhance collaboration under the Antarctic Treaty System, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to the sustainable management of Antarctic resources and ecosystems. 

Also Read

Jaishankar, Chile's president

Chile's President Gabriel Boric meets Jaishankar, pays homage at Raj Ghat

Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric waves as he announces his cabinet appointments in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Boric will be sworn-in as president on March 11. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric to begin 5-day India visit from April 1

Bank fraud

ED attaches properties worth Rs 110 crore in Lakhani Group bank fraud case

LSG vs PBKS

LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss, elects to bowl first

Ranveer Allahbadia

LIVE: Supreme Court refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport until Latent probe ends

"This LoI is a testament to India's commitment to advancing our understanding of the Antarctic region. By working closely with Chile, we are expanding our research capabilities and contributing to global efforts in environmental sustainability," Singh said. 
As part of the agreement, India and Chile will engage in regular bilateral dialogues on Antarctic policy, facilitate joint initiatives under the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM) and the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), and promote scientific research in climate change, geosciences, microbiology, and innovation. 
"The exchange of researchers and participation in joint expeditions will further advance mutual expertise and exploration capabilities," according to the statement. 
The agreement builds on the existing scientific engagements between the two countries. India has scientific bases in eastern Antarctica while Chile has a research station in the western Antarctic peninsula and this partnership is expected to lead to enhanced data sharing and joint efforts in addressing climate change challenges. 
Additionally, cultural and academic exchanges related to Antarctic studies will be promoted to deepen mutual understanding.
"By pooling resources and expertise, we will make significant strides in understanding the changing dynamics of the polar environment and its global impact," Singh said. 

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi Jinping calls for 'dragon-elephant tango' on 75 years of Indo-China ties

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Yunus' 'ocean guardian' comment draws flak from Indian political leaders

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India's defence exports surge to record Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25: Rajnath

anti-dumping duty and safeguard duty

Govt launches anti-dumping probe on met coke imports from 6 nations

India-China flag

India, China share congratulatory messages on 75th diplomatic anniversary

Topics : Jitendra Singh Chile Antarctica

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon