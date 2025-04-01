Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt launches anti-dumping probe on met coke imports from 6 nations

Govt launches anti-dumping probe on met coke imports from 6 nations

The trade body has said there is no difference in the quality of imported and domestically produced met coke, a key steelmaking ingredient, according to the notification

anti-dumping duty and safeguard duty

The commerce ministry, in its notice announcing the probe, has asked interested parties to submit their comments on the matter. | File Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe over imports of low-ash metallurgical coal, or met coke, from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia at the behest of an industry body, according to a government notification. 
The Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturers Association asked for the investigation into these imports, which have more than doubled over the past four years, due to worries about local companies, the commerce ministry said in a notice dated March 29. 
The trade body has said there is no difference in the quality of imported and domestically produced met coke, a key steelmaking ingredient, according to the notification. 
 
The association also reiterated its demand for anti-dumping duties on imports from the countries mentioned. 
In December, India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, imposed quantitative curbs with country-specific quotas on imports of low-ash met coke, restricting overseas purchases to 1.4 million metric tons from January to June. 

Also Read

Malaysia flag

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on iron, steel from four nations

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan to narrate stories for Ram Katha: When and where to watch?

Stress, Depress, Sadness, Employee

Food delivery platform Zomato sacks nearly 600 customer support employees

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

PwC suggests IDEA framework for India to navigate US tariff uncertainties

Sunil Mathur

Sunil Mathur to take over as new chairman of Siemens Energy India

However, the curbs have alarmed big steel makers who are concerned about the quality of local met coke. ArcelorMittal Nippon recently sued India over the matter, while a court declined JSW Steel's and Trafigura's requests to allow certain shipments. 
The reluctance of steel companies to buy from local met coke producers could prompt the government to extend its restrictions beyond June, Reuters reported in February. 
The commerce ministry, in its notice announcing the probe, has asked interested parties to submit their comments on the matter.

More From This Section

India-China flag

India, China share congratulatory messages on 75th diplomatic anniversary

USS Ralph Johnson in Vizag Photo Credit Indian Navy

India, US to begin tri-service HADR exercise 'Tiger Triumph' on Tuesday

Donald Trump, Trump

India to significantly cut tariffs before April 2 deadline, claims Trump

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

US agents blocked Pannun's bid to summon NSA Doval in assassination case

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

'Time for reciprocity': White House on India's 100% tariff on agri products

Topics : Anti-Dumping Pact anti-dumping probe anti-dumping duties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon