Three Indians missing after missile hit on commercial tanker off Oman

India on Wednesday condemned an attack on the commercial tanker Settebello off the coast of Oman near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, in which three Indian crew members remain missing. Of the 24 Indians onboard, 21 have been rescued, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“This was likely a result of US operations to blockade Iranian ports,” British maritime security group Ambrey was quoted as saying in a Reuters report. There was no immediate comment from US Central Command (Centcom).

The incident comes a day after the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in coordination with Omani authorities, rescued all 24 Indian crew members of another Palau-flagged merchant tanker, Marivex, following a reported missile attack off the coast of Oman.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region,” said the MEA on Wednesday. India reiterated its call for the immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing diplomatic negotiations to restore peace and stability in the region.

The MEA said attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must cease, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored in accordance with international law.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it has received a report of an incident 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar in Oman, which lies near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. "Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in their engine room and are on the scene assisting with the evacuation of the crew," it said. The chemical/oil products tanker vessel reported one casualty while two crew members are missing, it said, adding that no environmental impact was reported.