India condemns vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house in Dhaka

The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction

On Wednesday, A mob vandalised the residence of Rahman in Dhaka (File Photo: PTI)

India on Thursday condemned the vandalism of Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka, calling the act "regrettable."

In response to media queries regarding the vandalism if Rahman's residence, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025."

"All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," he added.

 

On Wednesday, A mob vandalised the residence of Rahman in Dhaka, Dhaka Tribune reported. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house.

The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing UNB.

Local media linked the protest to an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Social media posts had earlier called for a "Bulldozer Procession" towards Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's residence located at Dhanmondi-32 if Sheikh Hasina delivered a speech, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

By 10.45 pm (local time), an excavator had been brought to demolish the house. Protestors, who arrived in a rally around 8 PM, forced their way in, breaking into the main gate before proceeding to vandalise the property. According to Dhaka Tribune report, many protestors reportedly climbed to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and damage sections of the historic house.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

