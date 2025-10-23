Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 11:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, Germany discuss ways to increase cooperation in trade, investment

Goyal met Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa, and discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral economic relationship

The discussions explored synergies and stronger business-to-business linkages, especially in areas of innovation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing, the commerce ministry said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

India and Germany on Thursday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas including trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and German Federal Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reich in Berlin.

"The discussions focussed on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling," the commerce ministry said.

Goyal also met Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 and G20 Sherpa, and discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral economic relationship.

He chaired a roundtable with CEOs and leaders of German Mittelstand companies at the Indian Embassy, who conveyed their keenness to do business in India and expand existing investments.

 

The minister highlighted opportunities offered by India and the measures taken by India to facilitate investments and ease of doing business.

The discussions explored synergies and stronger business-to-business linkages, especially in areas of innovation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

