PM Modi skips East Asia Summit; speculation over Trump meet ends

Ending days of speculation about a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump on the margins of the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Kuala Lumpur, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to the Malaysian capital.
PM to attend ASEAN meet virtually, Jaishankar to represent at EAS
The MEA said the PM will “virtually attend” the annual India–Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting on October 26, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent him at the East Asia Summit on October 27.
On Thursday morning, in a post on social media, the PM said he had a phone conversation with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, and was looking forward to joining the ASEAN–India summit virtually. In his Facebook post, Ibrahim said Modi told him he would attend the summit online since the “Deepavali festival was still being celebrated” in India. The phone call between the two took place on Wednesday evening.
Sources attributed the PM’s inability to attend the meetings in Kuala Lumpur to scheduling reasons. It will be only the second occasion since 2014 that the PM will not attend the EAS. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar represented him at the EAS in Phnom Penh in November 2022.
Also Read
Trump, other world leaders to attend Kuala Lumpur summit
Trump is among several world leaders attending the EAS, along with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
India and the US are currently negotiating a trade deal, having narrowed down their differences substantially. The White House has been pressuring India to curb its purchases of Russian oil, with New Delhi not contesting Trump’s claims that it has agreed to bring these to almost zero by the year end.
However, the readout from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Modi’s latest phone call with Trump, held on Wednesday, suggested differences between the two sides on the US President’s claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
On Wednesday, the PMO said Modi thanked Trump for his Diwali greetings and “reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and fostering international cooperation.” In his post on X, Modi said, “On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms.”
Conflicting statements on Russian oil and Pakistan ceasefire
In his remarks to the media on Wednesday morning (India time), Trump said the two discussed trade, India’s purchases of Russian oil, and India’s military conflict with Pakistan. Official sources in New Delhi later clarified that Pakistan was not discussed during the phone call.
On Thursday morning (India time), Trump repeated his claim that India had agreed to “stop” buying oil from Russia and would bring imports down to “almost nothing” by the end of the year. “India, as you know, has told me they are going to stop (buying Russian oil)... It’s a process. You can’t just stop... By the end of the year, they’ll be down to almost nothing, almost 40 per cent of the oil. India, they’ve been great. Spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi yesterday. They’ve been absolutely great,” the president told reporters at the White House.
Trump also claimed tariffs had helped prevent conflicts. “I solved eight wars. Of the eight, five or six were because of tariffs,” he said. Trump said he told India and Pakistan, “If you want to fight, that’s okay. But you’re going to pay tariffs. Two days later, they called up and said they’re not going to fight anymore. They have peace.”
PM to focus on Bihar campaign amid festive schedule
The India–ASEAN meetings and the EAS are scheduled for October 26 and 27, respectively — the same days that people in poll-bound Bihar will celebrate the Chhath festival. The PM is slated to launch his poll campaign in Bihar by addressing a public meeting in Samastipur on Friday.
Modi and Trump last met when the US President hosted the PM on February 13 in Washington, DC. They have not crossed paths at any multilateral summits or events since.
With the Quad Summit, which India was scheduled to host, unlikely to take place this year, the chances of their meeting during the remainder of the year remain slim.
The PM is likely to travel to Johannesburg to attend the G20 Summit on November 22–23, while Trump has already announced he will not attend because of South Africa’s “very bad policies,” such as land redistribution.
The two could have met in June at the G7 Summit in Canada, but Trump cut short his visit to return home. In a subsequent phone call, Modi turned down Trump’s request to visit the White House on his return journey. The PM also maintained that India–Pakistan military clashes ended after the latter sued for peace, and not because of any mediation by the White House.
Opposition questions PM’s decision to skip summit
The PM did not attend the UN General Assembly session in the last week of September and also skipped the Gaza Peace Summit at Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, which Trump co-chaired.
Since June, Modi has attended two multilateral summits — BRICS in Rio de Janeiro in July and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on September 1 in Tianjin, China. The US is not a member of either grouping.
Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the reason the PM is not travelling to the Malaysian capital is “simple.” “He just doesn’t want to be cornered by President Trump, who will also be there. He refused an invitation to attend the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt a few weeks back precisely for this reason,” Ramesh said.
“Posting messages in praise of President Trump on social media is one thing. But to be seen hobnobbing physically with the man who has claimed 53 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor and has claimed five times that India has promised to stop buying oil from Russia is another matter. It’s far too risky for him,” Ramesh said.