India is firmly committed to Bhutan's progress: EAM S Jaishankar

India stands firmly committed to Bhutan's progress and prosperity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday after meeting with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu.

Jaishankar arrived in Bhutan on Wednesday on a two-day official visit aiming to further strengthen the biltareal ties and cooperation between the two countries.

"Delighted to call on PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan, in Thimphu today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

"Deeply value his sentiments for our unique ties of friendship and cooperation. India stands firmly committed to Bhutan's progress and prosperity," he said.

EAM Jaishankar also handed over 54 Made in India electric vehicles to Bhutanese PM Tobgay on the occasion.

"India is supporting Bhutan's advances towards e-mobility and sustainability transport," he posted on X.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar received a warm welcome from his Bhutanese counterpart D N Dhungyel on his arrival in the valley town of Paro.

The talks between the two ministers focused on advancing multifaceted engagement in development partnership, energy, trade, connectivity, culture and people-to-people ties.

EAM also inaugurated a couple of projects, including a 65-bed Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Mongar.

He also laid the foundation stone for the 500 KW Lunana Hydropower Project in Gasa, northern Bhutan.