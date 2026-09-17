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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Two JeM terrorists killed in ongoing operation in J&K's Udhampur: Officials

Two JeM terrorists killed in ongoing operation in J&K's Udhampur: Officials

The joint Army, police and CRPF operation began overnight in the Brattal Sohan and Khubban areas amid heavy rain, difficult terrain and poor visibility

Jammu Security, Security, Army

The operation is still in progress, with search and surveillance continuing in the area. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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Two terrorists suspected to be affiliated to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in an ongoing operation in a remote high-altitude forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday.

The joint operation by the Army, police and CRPF was going on in the Brattal Sohan and Khubban areas of Majalta despite incessant rain, they said.

Army confirmed the killing of two terrorists in the operation.

"In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of September 16-17, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, Udhampur.

"Despite hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility, troops of White Knight Corps, Police and CRPF launched a targeted counter-terrorism operation, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists.

 

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"The operation is still in progress, with search and surveillance continuing in the area. Security forces remain deployed to track and neutralise any remaining threat," the Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The officials said police and security forces were looking for a terrorist group after its movement was noticed in the dense forested area last week.

The security forces cordoned off a particular area around 9 pm on Wednesday following fresh inputs, leading to the initial contact.

A few rounds of firing and blasts were heard shortly after the operation began, the officials said, adding that the area, however, remained largely quiet through the night before the lull ended on Thursday morning, when the terrorists opened heavy fire in an attempt to break the cordon.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the search operation was continuing when last reports were received, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army Kashmir encounter Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 10:05 AM IST