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Brics must work towards addressing economic hurdles: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar called for transparent trade and investment, dependable logistics and resilient supply chains to address economic challenges

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launches India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 202829 term. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

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The Brics must work towards addressing economic challenges by ensuring transparent trade and investment practices, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Addressing the Brics Business Forum, he also spoke about geopolitical upheavals and underlined the need for concerted efforts to address supply chain disruptions, genuine market practices, dependable logistics, predictable business environment, diversified commercial relationships, and transparent trade and investment.

"The common thread is how to make it easier for businesses in our countries to find more partners, access more markets, connect supply networks and convert complementarities into viable commercial partnerships," he said. Deep Dive: Brics comes to Delhi

"For Brics particularly, higher economic activity and higher economic security mean greater self-reliance. The objective is to strengthen our ability to absorb shocks while remaining connected and competitive," he said.

 

Jaishankar said the situation calls for genuine market practices, dependable logistics, a predictable business environment, diversified commercial relationships, and transparent trade and investment.

"It also calls for energy systems capable of coping with disruption and transition pathways that are suited to different national circumstances," he said.

India is hosting the Brics Summit on Saturday and Sunday in New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 12:57 PM IST