India, Nepal ink pact for 5 projects under ₹390 mn Indian grant assistance

The construction of these facilities will help provide better education and health facilities to the people in Nepal

India exports automobiles and parts worth $600-700 million to the Himalayan country every year

The five High Impact Community Development Projects include the construction of various school buildings in the Madhesh and Sudurpashchim provinces. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Nepal on Monday signed an agreement to implement five "high-impact" development projects related to education and health in the Himalayan nation under an Indian grant assistance of ₹390 million, according to an official statement.

The Embassy of India and Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration and Project Implementing Agencies signed Memorandums of Understanding, the Indian mission here said in a statement.

The five "High Impact Community Development Projects" include the construction of various school buildings in the Madhesh and Sudurpashchim provinces. It also includes the construction of a five-bed hospital building in the Gandaki province, the press release said.

 

The construction of these facilities will help provide better education and health facilities to the people in Nepal, it said.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation," said the statement, adding that the projects' implementation reflects the "continued support" of the Indian government in bolstering the Nepal government's efforts in "empowerment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties Education ministry infrastructure

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

