India protests China's new counties in Hotan, cites Ladakh overlap: MEA

India protests China's new counties in Hotan, cites Ladakh overlap: MEA

MEA also stated it will closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps to protect India's interests in response to China's plan to build a mega dam on the Brahmaputra river

Ministry of External Affairs

Ministry of External Affairs, Pic: Wikimedia Commons

Bhaswar Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has lodged a protest with China over the announcement of two new counties in Hotan prefecture, as parts of these fall within the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
 
"We will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect our interests," the MEA stated regarding China's plan to build a mega dam on the Brahmaputra river.
 
The MEA further urged China to ensure that the interests of downstream states along the Brahmaputra are not harmed due to the dam's construction.
 
(With agency input)
 

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

