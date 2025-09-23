Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India pushes for reforms in Commonwealth to reflect contemporary realities

India pushes for reforms in Commonwealth to reflect contemporary realities

George spoke about India's "commitment to the core values and principles enshrined in Commonwealth Charter as well as reform of the Commonwealth to better reflect the realities of contemporary times"

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George attends the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting (CFAMM) 2025, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session | @MEAIndia/X via PTI

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George attends the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting (CFAMM) 2025, held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session | @MEAIndia/X via PTI

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has pushed for reforms in the Commonwealth grouping to make it more reflective of the "realities of contemporary times", as it emphasised its commitment to the organisation's core values and principles at a ministerial meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly here.

Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), represented India at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting (CFAMM) 2025 on Monday.

At the meeting, George spoke about India's "commitment to the core values and principles enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter as well as reform of the Commonwealth to better reflect the realities of contemporary times", the MEA said in a social media post on Tuesday.

 

The meeting was chaired by Samoa Deputy Prime Minister Toelupe Maoiautele Poumulinuku Onesemo.

The CFAMM is a high-level forum that brings together foreign ministers of Commonwealth member states to deliberate on ways to strengthen collaboration and develop joint responses to shared challenges across the association of 56 countries.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 200 pts; Nifty below 25,150; SMIDs slide; Adani Power down 4%

Donald Trump, Trump

Murdoch fights Trump's $10 bn libel suit, calls it 'affront' to free speech

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

New UPI transaction rules from Nov 3: Here's what changes for users, banks

Marco Rubio, Jaishankar

LIVE news updates: Relationship with India is of critical importance to US, says Rubio

housing, housing finance

JM Financial raises target on Aavas Financiers; expects recovery from Q2

The ministers at CFAMM "expressed overwhelming support for the Commonwealth's role as a champion of multilateralism and collective action at a time of profound global upheaval", the association said in a press release.

In his opening remarks, Toelupe said: The role we play at this Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting is crucial, and the issues discussed today are key to implementing the mandates of the CHOGM Leaders from Samoa, to help build a resilient Commonwealth.

Leading her first CFAMM as Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Botchwey called on member states to reinforce the grouping's unique convening power, the release said.

The multilateral system is under serious pressure, but it remains our greatest tool. Without it, the fractures in our world will deepen. With it, we can still find solutions... in a world defined by pressure, the Commonwealth must be defined by purpose, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Marco Rubio, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar meets US State Secy Marco Rubio on sidelines of UNGA

Agriculture, Rural consumption, farm sector, rural landscape

India, Brazil launch joint agritech programme to boost farm innovation

Defence, S-400

Russia will complete deliveries of S-400 missile systems to India in 2026

Rajnath Singh

India and Morocco sign defence pact to boost military cooperation

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia will stick to nuclear arms limits for one more year, says Putin

Topics : Commonwealth centre Ministry of External Affairs Foreign Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon