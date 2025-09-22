Russia will complete deliveries of S-400 missile systems to India in 2026

Monday, September 22, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Under the USD 5.43 billion deal signed with India in 2018, Russia will complete deliveries of the S-400 Triumf (Triumph) air defence systems next year, according to a media report on Monday.

"Russia will complete the contract to supply India with five S-400 Triumph air defence systems in 2026. Four of these systems have been delivered to date, and the fifth will be delivered next year," a defence source was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

According to earlier media reports, the USD 5.43 billion deal (Rs 40,000 crore) was formally signed on October 5, 2018, ignoring the threat of US sanctions.

 

In March 2021, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin discussed India's planned purchase of Russia's S-400 air missile system and warned that the purchase of S-400 could trigger CAATSA sanctions.

So far, the US has not invoked the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act signed by President Donald Trump in his first term as the S-400 deal has not been formally completed.

S-400 air defence missiles proved very effective during Operation Sindoor in May, Minister of State Sanjay Seth had told the local Indian community during his visit to Moscow to attend the V-Day parade at Red Square as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's representative.

Seth said India has shown interest to buy more missile systems and is exploring the possibility of acquiring its more advanced S-500 missiles systems.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

