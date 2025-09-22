Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia will stick to nuclear arms limits for one more year, says Putin

The New START treaty is the last remaining arms control agreement between Russia and the US

Putin said that Russia would expect the US to follow Moscow's example and also stick to the treaty's limits. (Photo: Reuters)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow will adhere to nuclear arms limits for one more year after a nuclear pact with the United States expires in February.

The New START treaty is the last remaining arms control agreement between Russia and the US.

Speaking at a meeting with members of Russia's Security Council, Putin said that the pact's termination would have negative consequences for global stability.

Putin said that Russia would expect the US to follow Moscow's example and also stick to the treaty's limits.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

