India reaffirms peace at UNSC, slams Pak over cross-border terrorism

India reaffirms peace at UNSC, slams Pak over cross-border terrorism

The Ambassador also emphasised India's role as the largest cumulative contributor to UN Peacekeeping forces and a pioneer in promoting women in peacekeeping

United Nations

India on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to international peace and security through multilateralism and peaceful settlement. (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI US
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

India on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to international peace and security through multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes, while strongly condemning cross-border terrorism and calling out Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) High-Level Open Debate.

Delivering India's statement on , Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative to the UN, said, "As we complete 80 years of the United Nations, it is a useful moment to reflect on how far the spirit of multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes as enshrined in the UN Charter has been realized."

Highlighting the transformation in the nature of global conflicts, Harish noted, "In the recent decades, the nature of conflicts has transformed, with a proliferation of non-state actors, often propped up as proxies by state actors; and cross-border funding, arms trafficking, training of terrorists, and spread of radical ideologies, facilitated by modern digital and communication technologies."

 

On the need to ensure accountability for terrorism, the Ambassador referenced the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 innocent tourists.

He said, "Consequent to the gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam... and based on the Council Statement of 25 April... India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), which was focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. On achieving its primary objectives, a cessation of military activities was directly concluded at the request of Pakistan."

He stressed that "national ownership and consent of parties are central to any efforts to achieve peaceful resolution of conflicts," adding, "There should also be a serious cost to states who violate the spirit of good neighbourliness and international relations by fomenting cross-border terrorism."

Addressing recent remarks by Pakistan's representative, Harish said, "The Indian Sub Continent offers a stark contrast in terms of progress, prosperity and development models. On the one hand, there is India which is a mature democracy, a surging economy and a pluralistic and inclusive society. At the other extreme is Pakistan, steeped in fanaticism and terrorism, and a serial borrower from the IMF."

He added, "It ill behoves a member of the Council to offer homilies while indulging in practices that are unacceptable to the international community."

The Ambassador also emphasised India's role as the largest cumulative contributor to UN Peacekeeping forces and a pioneer in promoting women in peacekeeping.

"We are at a time, where there are growing doubts about the multilateral system, especially the United Nations," he said, stressing the urgent need to address "serious question marks over the representativeness of the UN Security Council."

Harish reaffirmed, "India remains committed to working towards international peace and security through multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

unsc India UNSC United Nations Security Council

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

